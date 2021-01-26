A higher standard of cleaning

On this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is with Jessica Lukert, the owner of Lukert’s Cleanco. Lukert’s Cleanco is a locally owned business in Wichita Falls. Jessica Lukert runs everything herself with help from her husband when she needs him. They’ve owned the company for 5 years.

Jessica believes that Lukert Cleanco is set apart from the other cleaning services because of her staff. She has high standards for her employees, and she has high standards for her recruiting process. Her employees are happy, and they have those same high standards translated into them.

Jessica adds that she does not have turn over, and that she’s had the same employees for years. They’re great, and they are truly proud of the work they do.

It is now more than ever important to have a clean and safe environment. You only have one chance to make a good first impression, so through their cleaning and disinfecting services they’re able to get deeper than just the surface.

