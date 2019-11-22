In this week’s edition of Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson takes us to The Pecan Shed where shoppers can go to find lots of gift ideas for family and friends during the holiday season.

She is visiting with the owner of The Pecan Shed, Jill Montz, who says that they have had bumper crops at their orchards this year. They have shelled, cracked, and candied pecans and lots of goodies like fudge and pies that can be purchased package ready for family and friends.

Many other gift items are also available at The Pecan Shed. You can find home décor, Texas gifts, and Fishers’ products that can cover gifts from $5.00 to $50.00. The Pecan Shed is also a good place for offices and businesses to find gifts or gift baskets for clients and friends.

Jill reminds everyone that now is the time to place your orders for the holidays. It’s easy to get it all in the works by ordering online or simply calling them at 940-322-9756 to fill your orders. Of course, they’d love for you to come into the store for a visit where they would love to help get something together for you.

The Pecan Shed can be found on Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls and a second location can be found in Henrietta. Please come into either location for a special taste of Texas and much, much more.