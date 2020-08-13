Adult Grief Services goes digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

Today, Shana is talking with Courtney Galloway, the Director of Social Services at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

They focused on Adult Grief Services and how Hospice is dealing with these services due to COVID-19. Under normal circumstances, there are grief groups as well as individual counseling. Now they are offering phone counseling as well as groups using Zoom.

Courtney tells Shana they specifically address grief related to the death of a loved one. Courtney says that these programs are offered to anyone in the community. There is literature they can provide to help also.

All these services are free, and that is why gifts to Hospice are vital! Courtney says simply pick up the phone to get help, 940-691-0982 or go online to HOWF.org and look under services.