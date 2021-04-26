On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Dusty Sternadel and Joe McClure from Ameriprise Financial. Joe is a new edition to their team. He’s been a client for a few years and been an advisor for about eleven years. He is now their retirement planning specialist. Joe has been a native of Wichita Falls his entire life and has had a passion to help other people who are in the same situation that he was in.

Ameriprise Financial is excited to be starting a financial focus series. Dusty explains that they feel many people may just want to have questions answered and aren’t comfortable coming into an appointment with a local financial advisor. They’ll be offering four different topics monthly, and they’re all going to be on a Saturday.

Two of the topics that will be offered are Retirement on Your Terms and Investing in The Life That You’ve Earned. These topics are going to give actionable strategies that can be applied right now and will provide certain things that people need to know as they get closer to retirement. The other two are Knowledge is Power, Financial Strategies for Women and Getting to Know the Basics. This is for somebody just getting introduced to financial strategies and planning.

If you would like to sign up for any of these sessions, you can go to their website, or you can call Myra at their office for more information and any details that you may need.