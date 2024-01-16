On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at Pinnacle Orthopedics in downtown Wichita Falls with Dr. Joshua Schacter. There have been many questions about orthobiologics. Dr. Schacter explains that orthobiologics is simply, using the body’s ability to heal itself.

At Pinnacle Orthopedics, they can use the patient’s blood and the patient’s bone marrow. In some cases, they can see the patient’s fat cells and inject them into the tissues or the joints that they want to treat. They can help treat a patient’s symptoms without major surgery. Patients who have moderate hip or shoulder arthritis or joint pain can be very effectively treated with PRP or stem cell treatments, and it can last a long time.

PRP and stem cell orthobiological treatments have been around for many years. They’ve been used for 25-30 plus years, and there is much evidence to support them. There are more and more studies comparing PRP, stem cell treatments with things like steroid injections or lubrication injections, and all the modern studies are showing that they are far superior. There are very few side effects to using the patient’s own cells. It’s a very safe treatment and very low risk compared to surgery or other types of injections.

