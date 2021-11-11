Appreciating Our Veterans

Today on Talking Texoma, host Shana Jackson sits down with Derik Schneider owner of Visiting Angels about why Veterans Day is important to him.

Derik says his father was a veteran who served as an Air Force medic for 20 years and benefited from caregivers that helped him live a meaningful life until the time he passed away.

Derik continues to state that Visiting Angels enjoys working with veterans. He says they have so many great stories that the staff gets to hear on a day-to-day basis. He elaborates on how he is just grateful to be able to them with light housekeeping or run errands.

We want you to know that if you’re a veteran out there, we remember and appreciate all the time that you fought for our country. Visiting Angels and we hope that you feel celebrated today. Thank you for your service.

Visiting Angels in Wichita Falls, TX

1401 Holliday St #330

Wichita Falls TX 76301

940-257-6265

https://www.visitingangels.com/wichitafalls/home