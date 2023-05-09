On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Radiant Esthetics at the heart of the medical district in Wichita Falls. She is with Jodi Shawyer, owner of Radiant Esthetics. Jodi is talking about Visio, a tool to help assess your skin. When a client comes in, they take pictures and show many different layers of the skin. The nurses make their assessment and pick which modality would be best for your skin.

All the nurses that are on staff at Radiant Esthetics are constantly learning and educating. Jodi just got back from Nashville and the team just returned from Philadelphia. They saw some wonderful new things that they are excited to bring to you. One is the bio peel. It is a chemical peel that can be done in the middle of the summer. There is no pain or downtime, and it will treat acne, scarring, pigmentation, melasma, and overall skin texture. They also have a general facial called The Glow to Facial. After the nurse’s assessment, they will pick which treatment is best for you. They have six different treatments that hydrate, illuminate, and revive. Jodi’s personal favorite is glam.

Mother’s Day is coming up. At Radiant Esthetics, they have gift certificates for anything that they do. So, if you don’t know what your mom wants, come in and get her a gift certificate or come in soon, and treat yourself.