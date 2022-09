Lifestyle Influencer Bethany Braun-Silva is here to share a few products to help with your back-to-school needs.

AND1 Back to School Sneakers

AND1 Basketball Sneakers are the perfect shoe for Back to School

Brainiac: Food for Hungry Minds

Brainiac provides delicious brain boosting snacks that families love to eat. Created alongside a team of nutritionists and neurologists; the line includes grab-and-go fruit pouches, nut butters and bars made with premium, clean ingredients.