On Todays Talking Texoma, Casyn Smith is here with us from the Graham Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to talk about the big weekend coming up In Fort Belknap. Crawfish and Cannons will take place Saturday, April 9th. The gates will open at 10:30 am and will go all the way until 4:00 pm Saturday.

Fort Belknap has been around since the 1850’s, and this will give you the chance to go visit and see what all Fort Belknap has to offer. There will be a Crawfish feed, and non-crawfish food options as well! There will be children’s activities, Armadillo Races, a bloody Mary bar and much more! Live music will be on the stage all day featuring William Clark Green and Shane Smith and the Saints.

The “Goodnight Loving Run” will start that morning, it’s a 5k, 10k and a Half Marathon from the entrance gates of Fort Belknap. Runners will exit the entrance gates, head back towards Graham, and then turn around and come back towards the fort. It’s an out and back run, and it’s going to be incredible. Runners will see some beautiful Young County sights. It’s also a great weekend to explore the fort itself.

The gates of Fort Belknap and the museum will be open for patrons. If you would like to find out more information about the run or how to register, you can go to goodnightlovingrun.com and for more about The Crawfish and Cannons event go to crawfishandcannons.com.