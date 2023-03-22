On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at CASA of Red River with executive director James Bolding and Dawn, a volunteer of Child Advocate of Red River. Child Advocacy is an organization that serves foster children locally through volunteers in Wichita Falls. The volunteers develop an in-depth relationship with children and advocate for them in court.

Being a volunteer with CASA is very rewarding. This is a scary time in the lives of children and to be able to be a part of their lives, representing them in court, and spending time with them makes a difference in their lives.

CASA will be turning 40 this year. To celebrate, they will be bringing back Casablanca as one of their major fundraisers. This will involve food, entertainment, and raffles. It will be set up like a casino, and there will be a special edition band with great music.

So, get out your wear for Hollywood glam and step into the community to support the children. The event will take place on April 15th from 7:00-11:00. For sponsorships or tickets, you can contact them at their office. There are still sponsored tables and tickets available, so call their office and come celebrate with them.