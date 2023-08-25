On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at Pinnacle Orthopedic in downtown Wichita Falls talking to Dr. Joshua Schacter. Dr. Schacter has been doing surgery in our community for over 15 years and is now bringing some new technology to our community.

The goal at Pinnacle Integrative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is to bring the newest and most cutting-edge technology to our community. They’ve spent a lot of time researching and training their staff to be able to provide the very best in orthopedic and ortho biologic care to their patients. They try to take patients with joint pain to the peak of wellness. They treat them as a whole organism and can take and use their own body’s ability to heal. This can be magnified and applied to a specific joint causing amazing results.

Many people have had surgery and are still having trouble. At Pinnacle Orthopedics, they can focus their treatment on any joint that has been operated on or on joints that have not been operated on. Their goal is to try to give patients an alternative to some of the extensive operations that have prolonged downtime. Surgery can be a wonderful option, but their goal is to use the most current technology that they have, to give patients other options.

