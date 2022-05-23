On today’s Talking Texoma, Taylor Durham is with Scott Defalco from Power Swabs in Los Angeles, CA. He is in Texas to bring white smiles to area viewers in less than 5 minutes without sensitivity. He paneled a hundred ladies and a hundred men to choose digitally altered pictures of a man and then a woman with stained teeth and then white teeth. They all chose to kiss and spend time with the picture showing the whiter smile. Your teeth affect your appearance, and in 7 days of using Power swabs, you can look like the person with the whiter smile.

Scott explains that it is a fast 2 step process. When you get the power swabs in the mail, you get a box of 7 stain out swabs and a box of 7 whitening swabs. You rub the stain out swab on your teeth for 2 minutes. This removes the stains and hydrates the enamel. Then you rub on the whitening swab for 2 minutes. In less than 5 minutes your teeth will get on average 2 shades whiter. You will do this once a day for 7 days and your teeth will get 6 shades whiter.

So, keep your teeth whiter when you are drinking your coffee during the day and having red wine at happy hour. Simply, go to powerswabs.com or call 1 800 665-6716 for a 40% discount, free shipping, and a free on-the-go stain out quick stick for daily maintenance. It is like brushing your teeth without having to.