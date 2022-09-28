On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Marilyn Manning, director of franchise development for Payroll Vault. Payroll Vault helps small businesses be more successful by managing their teams of people with their boutique style, full-service payroll, and workforce solutions.

Payroll Vault takes the complexities of payroll off the plate as a business owner by doing all the reporting, compliance, employee payment systems, etc. to help them do what they do best which is building a successful business. In any industry and in any economy, client service and experience will win hands down every single time. Payroll Vault works directly with your local payroll vault office, and they work with small businesses and love what they do.

There are franchise opportunities here in Wichita Falls. The number one attribute to a business owner is to summit with great people skills. You do not need certification or accreditation to run this business. It would be great for somebody looking to build a legacy, somebody looking to build a successful business. Their franchisees come from a wide variety of backgrounds. They offer full training, and you can be up and running a full-service payroll company in about 90 days.

So, if you are interested and would like to contact Marilyn Manning, you can go to payroll.com or hive her a call at (303)763-1829.