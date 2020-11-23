In this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is talking to Dr. Cartwright, the clinical director at Falls Clinic of Chiropractic. Dr. Cartwright has been serving our community for almost 10 years and is sharing information about peripheral neuropathy.

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that is damage to the nerves and the extremities, hands, feet, legs and arms. It can cause malfunctions in nerves like burning, numbness, tingling, and loss of balance. Many conditions can lead to peripheral neuropathy. The most common is diabetes. It is called diabetic neuropathy.

There are different therapies available now to patients with peripheral neuropathy. Many times, a patient goes to their general practitioner or a neurologist and is given things like Gabapentin or Lyrica Neurontin. These often mask the symptoms but don’t help the condition. Since neuropathy is a progressive condition, it will continue to get worse even with the medications. This can lead to things like amputations and other complications.

Dr. Cartwright explains that the beauty of the program that they offer is that it uses some very advanced technologies to help bring circulation back to the nerves and nerve stimulation to help calm down the nerves that are causing burning and pain.

