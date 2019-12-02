In this edition of Talking Texoma, Andrea Russell visits with Lou Eytalis at Strategic Realty. They are both in agreement that the holidays can a very stressful time of year when it comes to making payments on time. Lou continues by sharing some things that can be done to help make mortgage payments a little bit of an easier process.

Lou continues by saying that some are in the beginning process and have just missed a couple of mortgage payments. There is a program in which people can ask their lender to do a modification. They can also ask their lender to remove the private mortgage insurance if they are paying that insurance. She continues by talking about a program called Cash for Keys. This program is for those who have already been foreclosed on. Lou recommends contacting a real estate agent to help fill out information correctly for this program and the others.

Lou adds that everyone’s knee jerk reaction is to just up and leave, but she stresses that contacting help from a realtor can be very helpful. So, if you have an emergency and you’re late on your mortgage, be sure to consider contacting a realtor such as Lou Eytalis at Strategic Realty for much needed help.