Castaway Cove Waterpark’s Park After Dark

On today’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Russell is with Steve Vaughn from Castaway Cove Waterpark. On Friday, June 11th Castaway Park will open from 6:00pm-10:00pm for the first Park After Dark event of the year. This event will take place every Friday at these times through July 30th.

When the park opens, everyone will come in, get a tube, and get in The Lazy River or The Wave Pool to cool off after their hot day. Also, a DJ will be there, so everyone can listen to music while they relax and get cooled off.

Sales for a season pass at Castaway Cove has been extended through June 15th. The cost is $79.99. If you have a season pass, Park After Dark will cost $8.99. If you don’t have a season pass, it’s $14.99 to get in. You can purchase tickets at the door, or you can purchase them online. If you purchase them online, it is date specific, so you do have to go on that day.

If you’re looking for a job, Castaway Cove has some part-time and seasonal jobs available. If you work there, you will get 50% off your food, and you can come to the park for free on your days off. This year, you can also get 4 season passes for your family to come to the park.

So, remember that Friday night is Park After Dark at Castaway Cove. Bring your family and have a great time!