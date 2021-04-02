Celebrate Easter With Us

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Dr. Mark Bender, pastor at First Christian Church, talks about some exciting things going on at their church this weekend. This year is going to be much more like the past traditions of Easter and the celebrations that go with it.

Adaptations, like social distancing, will be covered with room to spread out in their large sanctuary. Other protocols will be in place also to help people feel safe and welcome. Services will include a 7:00am sunrise service in The Garden of the Cross and two traditional Easter Sunday services in the sanctuary at 8:40am and 10:45am. Childcare will be available at the 8:40 and 10:45 services. You may also watch their 10:45am service live or On Demand as time allows.

Easter is the culmination of the Christian year. It’s the culmination of what they do together. They’ll be celebrating the salvation that comes through Jesus Christ and giving thanks for that. They’ll be kicking off a series this year called Defining Stories and they believe that Easter should be our defining story as Christians.

Dr. Bender would love for you to come celebrate with them at one of their services. Please let them know which you will be attending by going to firstchristianwf.com and then going to the RSVP page.