On today’s Talking Texoma, Cathy Partridge from the Graham Chamber of Commerce is talking with Chris Showalter about the extended holiday weekend in Graham, TX. On July 1st, Green River will be performing on the square at 8:00pm. So, invite others to come and go to a restaurant or bring your food, coolers, and blankets and hang out on the square. This concert is free to everyone.

On July 4th, The Kiwanis Club will start the day with a breakfast. It is $10 for all you can eat pancakes. Children two and under eat free. This breakfast will be located a block off of the square at First Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome, and there is plenty of seating.

In Graham, they are proud to be Americans, and they love to celebrate this holiday. So, at 10:30 beginning at the square, they will have a patriotic parade. Then when night falls, they will have fireworks at the soccer fields. This is a free event, and the fireworks can be seen just about anywhere in town. Food vendors will also be available.

To find out more about this huge event and to get the whole schedule, go to visitgrahamtexas.com.