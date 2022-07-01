On this week’s Talking Texoma, the 4th of July weekend is underway in Graham, TX, and Cathy Partridge from The Chamber is with Chris Showalter to talk about the activities that are coming up on Monday, July 4th.

The day will begin with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast. It will be held at First Baptist Church, which is a block off the square. It is $10 for a whole spread of pancakes and all the fixings. At 9:00 will be a veteran’s ceremony where names will be read and will be put on the veteran’s wall along with a patriotic service.

Next will be Chalk the Walk. This is a unique event that started several years ago to give a venue for artists and amateurs to come and use chalk to do a drawing on the concrete. The drawings will be judged, and participants will have a chance for cash prizes.

There will also be a 4th of July parade that will go around the square. It is not too late to call The Chamber is you’re interested in being a part of the parade. There will also be vendors there during before, during, and after the parade. The gates at the soccer fields will open at 6:00pm where there will be music playing and more vendors available while you wait for dark to come for the fireworks show.

It will be a full day of activities and aside from the pancake feed, it is all free on Monday in Graham, TX. If you would like more information about these activities, you can go to grahamtexas.net.