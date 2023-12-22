On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Senior Minister Mark Bender at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. First Christian Church is located across from Midwestern State University on Taft Boulevard. Many exciting things will be happening there as we get closer to Christmas.

Christmas, of course, is one of the big parts of the church year. This year First Christian Church will be celebrating Christmas Eve with three services. Because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, they will gather at 10:45, for their normal Sunday morning service. This service will focus on the love of God made known in Jesus Christ. Then they’ll return that evening for their two traditional Christmas Eve services at 6:00 and 11:00. The 6:00 service will feature a tableau presentation that demonstrates just how the nativity scene was set up. There will also be carols and some will celebrate communion together. Both services will feature candlelight.

First Christian Church is one of the few churches in town offering an 11:00pm service. In this service they’ll sing carols again and hear the Christmas story anew. After lighting the candles, they’ll finish by singing Silent Night and step out of the sanctuary onto Christmas Day at midnight. The candles represent the light of the world coming in for each of us and for all the world.

So, plan to bring your friends and family to one of these special services at First Christian Church right here in Wichita Falls.