Celebrate the birth of Jesus with First Christian Church

In this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson talks with Dr. Mark Bender, the pastor at First Christian Church, about Christmas Eve. Pastor Bender explains that it is the culmination of many weeks of preparation, including the last four of the advent season.

Though the celebration of Christ’s birth will look a little different this year during the pandemic, they will still recognize that there is a lot to celebrate. The birth of Jesus Christ is one of those things. They’ve been preparing for weeks to do this safely while preserving traditions that make Christmas Eve special.

At 4:30, they’re planning on gathering on the front lawn with the children and live animals. There they’ll talk about the where of Christ’s birth and the sights and sounds of that. Then at 5:00, they’ll be moving inside for the first Christmas Eve service and will continue with their traditional Christmas Eve services at 8:00 and 11:00. The traditional services will feature communion and candlelight with worship songs and scripture readings. Nursery will be provided at the 5:00 and 8:00 services.

Pastor Bender is encouraging folks to RSVP to let them know that they’re going to be present for a service. They can do this by going to firstchristian2020.com where they’ll find the RSVP page. They want everyone to gather safely, so they’re asking everyone to wear a mask while they’re present in the building, and they’ve separated the sanctuary to allow for social distancing.

They will also be live streaming the 8:00 service on their website, firstchristianwf.com and on Facebook. They would love to have folks worship with them at the church or while staying safe at home.