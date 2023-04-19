On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Chad Witherspoon, owner of Luxury Bath in Wichita Falls. Chad and his brother have locally owned Luxury Bath for ten years. They are proud to be an acquired, locally owned business. They’ve been blessed to have had great success over these past ten years.

Many “fly by night” companies are coming from out of town. Some that are shown as infomercials on TV have home offices in Dallas and one company’s home office is in Colorado. But you can always count on Luxury Bath and their quality work.

Sometimes, they end up fixing other competitor’s work. In one case, they had to take out a walk-in tub, because the customer bought a walk in from an out-of-town company and couldn’t find anyone to come repair it. The products at Luxury Bath are high quality and built right here in the United States. They have a macro bandit infused in their products, so mold, mildew, and bacteria cannot grow in them.

It’s a good idea to get other bids from other companies. At Luxury Bath, they know that there are other competitors out there, but they are confident in their work. Because they’re locally owned, they don’t pay corporate headquarters for any of the extras or any huge overheads. They’ve been in Wichita Falls for ten years while other companies have changed names or changed owners three or four times. It’s very important to them to take care of their customers.

So, come by or call Luxury Bath today.