On today’s Talking Texoma, Gwyn talks to Chad from Luxury Bath, now celebrating ten years here in Texoma. They are the local leaders when it comes to tub/shower conversions.

Gwyn asks Chad about how Luxury Bath came to be. He says that he and his brother had the idea of creating a company that comes into your house and controls the whole process.

Chad says from the designer to the installers, they are all employees and that keeps everything under control, such as most jobs are done in two days or less.

Chad says what sets Luxury Bath apart is that it is locally owned, and they want to reach our and be a part of the community. He also says that they have done thousands of remodels up to this point. They also have a “to the studs guarantee” where they will fix whatever problems they find, not just cover up.

Gwyn says “so know that when you trust Luxury bath, you are trusting your local leaders”