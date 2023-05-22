On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic with Dr. Richard Guess and Presley Thomason to talk about family dental care. At the clinic, they see all ages, from newborns to geriatrics.

They see newborns to check for tongue ties in the event they do have extra tissue that needs to be revised. They perform a simple and relatively painless procedure using a laser instead of a scalpel. They usually see patients as toddlers, and they keep an eye out for possible developmental issues. Typically, around ages 1-3, they come for their first visit. They call these visits happy visits, and they generally just brush. They also want to help educate parents on home care.

At Maplewood Laser Dental, the family practice allows them to watch their patients grow and build long lasting relationships. They love seeing them get excited after a good checkup. If you have questions or would like to learn more about child’s dental care, call Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic, or go to their website to find more information about their clinic.