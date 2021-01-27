College and retirement planning

Today on Talking Texoma, Dusty Sternadel, a financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial, is here to talk about how to plan for college for our kids and how to plan for retirement.

Dusty recommends to first find a trusted, local financial advisor. As a financial advisor, Dusty says that she would first review the client’s current situation and find out their actual goals. Typically, she finds that the goal for many is to cover 100% of college fees. Oftentimes this is just not realistic. Many realize that a goal set up to teach their children how to have financial independence and responsibilities is to require them to cover some of the expenses or to keep up their grades and work towards help with scholarships.

There are many different situations and solutions for college or retirement financial goals and plans. Dusty explains that sitting down with a financial advisor to talk about goals, define what the goals are, and then to make a plan is certainly plan of action.

Dusty Sternadel is a knowledgeable financial advisor who would like to work with you if you need financial advice. She can be found on the 8th floor of the Chase bank tower building which is off of Kemp Street in Wichita Falls. You can reach her by calling 940-228-5967, or you can look her up online at Ameriprise Financial Dusty Sternadel.