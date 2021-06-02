On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Robin Breeden, director of Seniorly Yours and Beth, one of their certified nursing aids. Seniorly Yours is a caregiving agency for seniors in Graham, Texas.

Seniorly Yours gives special care to their clients. They are all about comfort, quality, and companionship to their clients. They have a highly trained staff, and their companionship creates the feeling of being needed and loved. If you have been isolated due to illness, age, or COVID-19, it’s a lonely time and you’re limited in what you are able to do. These are times when clients get special help from the team at Seniorly Yours.

Beth has been with Seniorly Yours from the start. She says that going to work everyday feels like a privilege, because she feels like she has 20 sets of grandparents. Beth and other CNAs are able to take clients to the doctor, on outings, get them soda or ice cream, or take them for walks. They can also help them with their showers, give them medication reminders, or give them anything that they might need during the day. They make sure that everyone is safe at all times.

Robin adds that Seniorly Yours is a client centered, affordable care facility for seniors in their home or yours. Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. Call today for an appointment and see for yourself.