Continuing to serve communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

In this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Alisa Echols, executive director of Hospice of Wichita Falls. Hospice has been a part of our community for the last 35 years. They provide care, health, and support. They provide the physical aspect to their patients and take care of them and their families emotionally and spiritually.

Hospice services Wichita Falls and eleven surrounding counties around Wichita Falls. They are continuing to serve communities during the COVID-19 virus but are doing things differently for the safety of the patients and their staff.

Alisa stresses that if there’s anybody out there who is facing a life limiting illness for themselves or a loved one, they shouldn’t hesitate to call Hospice of Wichita Falls. Their staff will serve with the proper PPE to take care of their patients and have counselors, social workers, and chaplains available to help people when they are hurting or grieving.

Alisa states how blessed they were with the homemade masks that were provided by the public and wanted to thank everyone who was a part of that. She adds that last year Hospice provided over $500,000 of care to people who didn’t have Medicare or Medicaid or private insurance. Their goal is to never turn anybody away that needs Hospice services. Therefore, they always need financial support to continue to help our community.

If you would like to contact Hospice of Wichita Falls, you can call 940-691-0982, visit their website at howf.org, or follow them on their Facebook page.