On today’s Talking Texoma, Ben Coker is at Ace Hardware in Wichita Falls. We think of Ace as being the place for all your hardware needs. Ben Robbins of Ace Hardware is talking about ways that Ace covers all your grill needs, as well. They’ve added square footage to their display area this year and they have grills and accessories displayed for every brand that you need.

They have several brands to choose from including the Big Green Egg, Weber, Trager, and all their accessories. If you’re not sure what type of grill you want for your backyard, or if you’re not confident in your abilities, they are there to show you different choices and answer any questions that you have.

On Saturday, April 22nd from 11:00-2:00, Ace Hardware will be demoing the grills and cooking some food to show what the grills can do. This is a great way to sample some foods that come off of different grills and to try some of the seasonings that they have to offer. During this event, if you decide to buy a grill in the store or online, they will assemble it for free and deliver it to you.

Ace Hardware is the place for all of your hardware needs and grill needs. So come by on Saturday, 11:00-2:00 to sample some of the great food that comes off of their grills and get free delivery and free assembly if you purchase a grill during those Flavor Fest times. Come and enjoy!