On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in the Museum of Fort Belknap with Casyn Smith from the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Graham, Texas. They’re here to talk about Crawfish and Cannons, a family event coming on April 8th in Graham. There will be a big crawfish boil and a cannon will be fired on the hour every hour.

This is a family event with live entertainment by Pony Bradshaw and File and Cavalry. This is also a great opportunity to visit the museum and get acquainted with part of the history of Fort Belknap. There will also be run in the morning and a 5k tank and half marathon with plenty of levels for everybody involved. You can get more information and pre-register for this event by going to goodnightlivingrun.com.

There are incredible sponsors and volunteers who assist with these events. It will be a great family fun day. To find out more about all the activities on that day, you can go to crawfishandcannon.com. They hope to see you there!