On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic with Dr. Richard Guess and his office manager, Dana Kirkpatrick. They have some great information for patients about dealing with insurance. Dana explains that insurance benefits don’t roll over to the next year, so it is important to utilize those benefits before they expire. Dental plans greatly reduce the cost of dental care, but they don’t cover everything. Due to limitations, it’s important to get in and use your benefits before the end of the year.

Dr. Guess adds that they prefer to take a preventative approach to their dental care. The only way for them to do that is if patients come in for exams and cleanings. Even if you haven’t been to the dentist in a long time, now is a great time to start. Whether your employer doesn’t offer insurance or if you’re retiring, at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic, they have a great plan in place for preventative care and reductions on crowns and fillings. Insurance doesn’t cover everything all the time, so they’ve come up with a plan to help their patients. It’s different from dental insurance, because there are no maximums or waiting periods. Their focus for creating this plan is to increase accessibility to affordable dental care for all ages.

This is a unique offer for the community, and obviously oral health is top priority at Dr. Guess’s office. So, don’t wait. Contact them online at their website, call, or come by Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic for more information.