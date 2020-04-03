Don’t go through the yo-yo effect when dieting

On this week’s Talking Texoma Chris Showalter is with Dr. Arsalla Islam from Bariatric Solutions in Decauter. Statistics suggest that 39% of Americans are obese. This can lead to major health problems now and in the future.

Dr. Arsalla explains that many diets fail, because it is very difficult to be consistently dieting. Usually we eat until we’re full, and we eat large portions. Dieting helps if we’re exercising at the same time, but patients who go on a diet don’t consistently go to the gym. The combination of dieting and exercising is the best bet.

She adds that it is very difficult to be consistent, year in and year out. That’s when patients go through a yo-yo effect. They gain weight, lose weight, and then gain weight again and it becomes very difficult.

Dr. Arsalla explains that they have surgical solutions that might be another option. On of them is a sleeve gastrectomy where they would remove 80% of the stomach from the body. The stomach is a storage organ that produces Hormone Ghrelin, a hunger hormone. You become restricted and only eat a little bit before feeling full. You eat smaller portions and with exercise, you should lose weight consistently.

If you’re interested in learning more about this procedure, call Bariatric’s Solutions. They have a team of experts who’ll be very happy to talk to you. You can also contact them at Mybariatricsolutions.com.