Don’t live with chronic shoulder pain

This week on Talking Texoma, Dr. Brian Rich of Accelerated Interventional Orthopedics is talking about chronic shoulder pain. Some of the more common causes of chronic shoulder pain are pains from having had a total shoulder replacement, previous rotator cuff repair, and chronic impingement or overuse.

Generally, when someone has had shoulder procedures and they come into their clinic, they’re usually easy to notice. They don’t want to move their arm around. Dr. Rich explains that they do diagnostic injections in the clinic to block the offending problem and see if it’s just the shoulder that’s causing the pain. If they have a successful block, they do a purple nerve stimulator in the shoulder. For patients who have had a successful block, they’ve never had one fail when it went to stimulation.

Dr. Rich has published his approach, and people in the country are now doing this approach specifically. He is the first person to ever implant a purple nerve stimulator for the shoulder and the only one that does it in this area.

So, don’t live with chronic pain. Come and make an appointment today with Dr. Brian Rich of Accelerated Interventional Orthopedics.