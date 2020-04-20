Don’t make financial decisions based on fear

Host Shana Jackson visits with Dusty Sternadel, a local financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial.

During this time of uncharted territory, Dusty says we should not make financial decisions based on fear.

She says this is not the first time this has happened with the markets and large businesses laying off employees and says the important thing is for people to reach out to a local financial advisor.

Dusty says choosing a local advisor is important because of the relationship that is built, to give you advice on short and long-term goals, and to give you your options.

She also states that everyone has a unique financial situation and a financial advisor will give you unique advice.

