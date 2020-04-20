1  of  3
Breaking News
Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
Don’t make financial decisions based on fear

Talking Texoma
Host Shana Jackson visits with Dusty Sternadel, a local financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial.

During this time of uncharted territory, Dusty says we should not make financial decisions based on fear.

She says this is not the first time this has happened with the markets and large businesses laying off employees and says the important thing is for people to reach out to a local financial advisor.

Dusty says choosing a local advisor is important because of the relationship that is built, to give you advice on short and long-term goals, and to give you your options.

She also states that everyone has a unique financial situation and a financial advisor will give you unique advice.

Give Dusty a call today at Ameriprise Financial. 

