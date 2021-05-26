On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Dusty Sternadel and Joe McClure at Ameriprise Financial, located on Kemp Blvd. in Wichita Falls. There are many people who are recently laid off or are intimidated about financial planning. Financial planners at Ameriprise Financial are there to ease your stress about finances.

Joe McClure has recently joined Dusty’s team. Joe had been working with Dusty through his 30’s and 40’s. She helped him and his wife with college planning and when he experienced a layoff. Eventually, Dusty invited Joe to join her team, and he came on as her retirement planning specialist.

The best time to get started with a financial planner is whenever you have financial questions or concerns. That could be in your 20’s, 40’s, or 80’s. It just depends on you and what you have going on in your life. The best way to set up an appointment with a financial planner at Ameriprise Financial, would be to call the office, or you can look on their website for information that you may need. They’re also hosting a complimentary monthly financial focus series where they’ll cover topics like Starting from the Basics of Investing, Retirement on Your Terms, and Strategies for Women.

So, contact Dusty and her team. It’s time to get educated.