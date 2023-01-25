On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Brendan Weatherman from the Graham Concerts Association to talk about a presentation with Hall of Famer, Rodney Crowell. Rodney Crowell has had thirteen Grammy nominations and fifteen number one hits. When you go to see a Rodney Crowell concert, you can plan on seeing a 15-20 song set with many being number one hits.

Many greats like Rosanne Cash, George Strait, and Willie Nelson have cut and recorded his music, and he has been in the Songwriter Hall of Fame for 20 years. It is an amazing honor to have him come to Graham, TX. Rodney Crowell’s tour is also going to showcase his writing as well as his music. He has written a book called Word for Word. This unique concert will give you the opportunity to not only hear his music, but to also hear the stories that inspired his songs. There are still tickets available for this concert.

Graham Concert Association will also be welcoming Sean McConnell, a Nashville based singer songwriter on February 5th. He has written for dozens of other artists, as well.

Graham Concert Association was founded over 77 years ago to promote the performing arts in Graham, TX, and they are continuing that legacy each and every year. The Graham Memorial Auditorium was built in 1929 and had a full renovation a handful of years ago. It has great seating and fantastic acoustics. For tickets to upcoming events, you can go to their website at grahamconcertassociation.com.