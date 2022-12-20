On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Justin Houston, the mortgage broker expert at Union Square Mortgage to talk about the process of getting credit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have is that you need to have perfect credit or a 20% down payment to buy a house. That is not the case.

At Union Square Mortgage, they will look at your credit and help you figure out what you need to do to get into that home. They will pull your credit, take a look at what you have, and figure out what they need to do to get you where you need to be. Many are uneasy about bills that have become piled up. They can look and see what you have and help you pay them down to a manageable level. If the balance on your credit card bills is 30% or under, it can actually help grow your credit score, not hurt it. They will help you find and keep the good credit and deal with the bad credit.

The best advice that Justin gives, is to come talk to him. Every mortgage transaction is different. There are no two that are the same. So, come see him at Union Square Mortgage, and let him help you out with your unique situation.