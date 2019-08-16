Excitement is in the air

In this installment of Talking Texoma, host Dee King chats with Notre Dame Catholic School’s President, Daniel Escobedo and Principal, Rachael Gutgsell about the why they are seeing an increase in enrollments.

Ms. Gutgsell says for working parents, Notre Dame provides before care and an extended day program available for students. She also states they have a variety of sports programs any student can participate in.

Ms. Gutgsell also states Notre Dame Catholic School is not just for Catholics and they welcome all faiths. She says a quarter of their student population is not Catholic, but their families value the educational experience Notre Dame offers.

According to Mr. Escobedo, this school year Notre Dame Catholic School is rolling out a college readiness program for the high school level students.

Contact Notre Dame Catholic school for more information and a tour of their facility

2821 Lansing Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Phone: (940) 692-6041

http://notredamecatholic.org/