On today’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is with Ben Hoover and Grant Rogers from Hoover Rogers Law. They are discussing family estate planning. They begin by say that there is a misconception that only the wealthy really need to do estate planning. At Hoover Rogers Law, they work with clients of all ages, parents with young children, middle adults, and people in their retirement years who need to do planning.

One of the things that they offer is what is called Kids Protection Planning. When parents who have minor kids leave town or leave their kids behind, they worry. At Hoover Rogers Law, they can designate a long-term guardian, a short-term guardian, and other types of plans, so that if something ever happens to them, they’ll know what is going to happen with their kids. It is worth it to address these concerns and do it in a way in which all details are addressed. This gives parents much needed peace of mind.

There can also be a financial cost to not having a plan in place. Having a good plan in place may help to keep your family out of court and out of conflict down the road. At Hoover Rogers Law they have different levels of planning, so they want to meet with the family at the first meeting. They will go over and talk about the different levels they have and about the individual situation. They also have a digital vault, so that your entire plan and everything about your life can be digitally stored in a safe.

So, if you find yourself needing estate planning or you need to update your existing plan, call Ben Hoover and Grant Rogers at Hoover Rogers Law.