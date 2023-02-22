February is National Heart Month, and Chris Showalter is with Dr. Adam Hertel from Seymour Rural Health Clinic. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in America today. It is also one of the most preventable.

Heart disease has touched almost everyone, but it’s not inevitable. You can do your part to help prevent it. There’s a genetic component to heart disease, but those people can still reduce their risk with prevention measures. Some of these include eating a good diet with low fat and low carbs. It’s also important to get exercise every day.

Everybody should worry about heart health. Start working with your kids at a young age to develop good habits of diet and exercise. At Seymour Rural Health Clinic in Seymour Hospital, there is a team dedicated to not only heart health but also heart rehabilitation. They have physicians and providers that can help provide medications and guidance to help prevent heart disease and nurses to help with education. They also have therapy that can help keep you mobile and a cardiopulmonary rehab department that’s dedicated to help get you back after a heart attack.

This is a good month to find out more about everything that’s going on at Seymour Hospital and Seymour Rural Health Clinic. You can find out more by going to seymourhospital.com.