On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Grant Ingram from the Rotary Club in Graham, Texas to talk about their fifth annual duck derby. It will take place at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, September 17th at 8:00pm.

Everyone is invited to bring their families with lawn chairs and an appetite. There will be free inflatables, a bounce house, and face painting. You can also adopt a duck as they raise 10,000 ducks down the creek. The grand prize winner will walk away with $5,000.00 sponsored by LJ3. There will also be a second event called The Waterfall. They will be using the Grand Fire Department’s ladder truck to drop 200 rubber ducks onto a target below. The closest duck to the target will be the winner. This will be sponsored by Holiday Auto Group, one of their great sponsors. There will also be live entertainment. Clayton Landy of Six Market Boulevard will be there and Sean McConnell, a Grammy award winning artist from Nashville will also be playing.

So, go to grahamduckderby.com and adopt a duck. They have third party group sales available. If there is an organization that you want to support financially, $2 of the $5 will go directly to them. Come by for a fun time on Saturday, September 17th. Again, if you have questions, or if you would like to adopt a duck, you can go to grahamduckderby.com.