In this week’s Talking Texoma, we’re in Allure Bridal and Prom in Lawton, OK. Owner Tammy Bradford has been in the bridal gown business for over 20 years. She specializes in creating magical moments by catering to the wants and needs of her customers while using her expertise to make sure every detail is perfect.

Allure Bridal has a huge selection of dresses. Their dresses fit any personality, any budget, and any venue. Being a small and intimate boutique, the Allure team prides themselves on one-to-one attention to their customers, so appointments are required for all try-ons, fittings, and pickups. Allure Bridal will make sure that you have every accessory you need. They carry a large selection of bridesmaid dresses in all different styles and colors, and if needed, they can help you with all alterations.

The other passion of Allure Bridal and Prom is their beautiful evening gowns. Whether you are getting ready for prom, homecoming, pageants, or just a black-tie event, you will be sure to find a stunning dress at Allure. They carry a wide variety of designers in different colors, styles, sizes, and lengths.

You’ll find beauty, sophistication, and style at Allure Bridal and Prom in Lawton, Oklahoma. So, give them a call today to set up an appointment.