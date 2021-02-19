On this week’s Talking Texoma, Dusty Sternadel addresses financial planning needs and investments for women. Women oftentimes face an income gap. They’re often the breadwinner of the family, have the responsibility of the children, and a lot of times have financial concerns with parents or elderly in-laws.

Dusty adds that to find that trusted local financial advisor for women is probably one of the most important financial decisions that can be made. There are many great financial advisors out there. Keep in mind that you’re interviewing your financial advisor just as much as they are trying to find out your information. Ask them questions and make sure that you feel comfortable with them and can be honest with them. Look for someone who gives you overall financial planning. This includes insurance, long-term care, retirement planning, and college planning for kids or grandkids.

If you are looking for a financial advisor, keep Dusty Sternadel of Wichita Falls at Ameriprise in mind, and give her a call today.