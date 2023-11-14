On today’s Talking Texoma host, Shana Jackson chats with Dr. Joshua Schacter of Pinnacle Orthopedics about five things regarding joint pain. Joint pain affects so many of us and there’s a lot of ways that we can really start to prevent or lessen joint pain and the idea is to intervene before it becomes a super problem.

Number one, regular exercise. Between 30 and 45 minutes of regular moderate intensity exercise, five to six days a week can really impact our joints in a positive way.

Number two is balanced diet. Having a healthy diet improves our joints. So, vitamins C, D, E and Omega fatty acids like that are in fish are extremely important in joint health. Also, there are some supplements that you can use to improve your joint health.

Number three, maintaining a healthy weight is critical to joint health. If you lose just 5% of your body fat, that it creates a significant improvement in our joint pain.

Number four, hydration. This is something that people don’t think about frequently, but our joints are lubricated by water. The joint fluid is 80% to 90% water. So, the better hydrated you are, the healthier your joints are.

Number five, be vigilant if you have joint pain for more than 6 to 8 weeks. It may be something that Pinnacle Orthopedics can intervene and make a difference in in the long term.

So, if you’re out there struggling with joint pain, give Pinnacle Orthopedics that call today. They would love to visit with you and just have a consult with Dr. Schacter.