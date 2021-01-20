For events large or small, the Wichita Falls Country Club has it all

In this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is talking to Ashley, the events coordinator at The Wichita Falls Country Club. The Country Club is unique in that they’ve been there since 1914. It holds up to about 450 people and can coordinate for small or large events.

People can choose to have their wedding and/or reception there. They can also make accommodations for the rehearsal dinner where they have the catering and staff available. The Country Club has one of the best chefs in the state of Texas. Also, the tables, tablecloths, chairs, and other setup items are provided.

The Country Club has beautiful windows, tall ceilings, and lots of different things for decoration. The landscaping is manicured and always beautiful.

A bride can expect to host a number one and stress-free experience at The Country Club. They can coordinate well with decorators and other event planners where everything is here or there or on the property. They’re very aware of the rules involving Covid-19 and have face masks and sanitizing stations.

If you are interested in scheduling a tour of the Wichita Falls Country Club, you can call or find them online or on Facebook.