On today’s Talking Texoma Haley Clifton is with Dr. Johnson at Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls to talk about sports physicals. It is important for athletes and students in other extracurricular activities to have a sports physical. The medical condition of a child can impact their ability to participate safely in many activities. It’s very important that children have yearly physical checkups required by the state. Dr. Johnson stresses that participating in sports and extracurricular activities is important for the mental health of children, and the barrier of having to pay for the sports physical should not prevent any child from participating in these activities. Parents are welcome to attend the sports physical with their child anytime, but Dr. Johnson feels that up through the middle school age, it would be especially helpful to have the parent there.

Community Healthcare Center will be having a free sports physical clinic at their site at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Thursday, July 20th from 2:00-5:00. No appointment will be needed. Students should bring their school’s official school physical form. The forms are generated by the state, and the backside will need to be completed by the parent about the child’s medical history. Students should bring this form signed by a parent and glasses or contacts if they wear them. So, come and get your free sports physical at Community Healthcare Center where you can also get a T-Shirt and enjoy some shaved ice from the shaved ice truck. They’ll see you there!