On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Bill Flowers, the regional vice president of West Texas with Vexus. Vexus is a telecommunications company that offers 100% fiber optic service to the premise. They also do symmetrical speeds on high-speed internet. They provide telephone service and video service.

Vexus services Burkburnett, Iowa Park, and Wichita Falls. Vexus is very involved in the community and they have a great sales team. Part of their company culture is being a part of the community. They get employees involved and give support to local events and committees.

Vexus is 100% fiber optic to the premise. Fiber optic gives us the ability to upgrade optics and go from 10GB to 100GB very easily. It also gives us the ability to do symmetrical speeds on internet both up and down, so it’s equal.

So, if you’re interested in Vexus, you can give them a call, or you can stop by their storefront in Parker Square in Wichita Falls.