Get a Head Start on life

On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is talking with Amanda Ellard. Amanda is a social worker at Head Start. Head Start of Wichita Falls and is a program for early learning within the WFISD program.

Head Start is a comprehensive program for parents and families under the early learning umbrella. They work with families on education, life skills, community resources, and other things that help families. In order to be eligible for Head Start, a child needs to be 3 or 4 years old by September 1st of the school year.

Head Start has certified teachers who work with students in the classroom on evidence-based curriculum. They provide parents with a range of resources involving health and physical wellness. They teach parents about physicals and dentals to financial literacy and literacy within the home.

The five Head Start locations are Farris Head Start, Northwest Head Start, Brook Village, Cunningham Elementary, and Booker T. Washington. You can get more information about their program on their Facebook page where you can scan the QR code to fill out an interest form. You can also call the Farris campus at 940-235-4302 in order to do an application with a social worker and set up a time for a visit.