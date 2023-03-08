On today’s Talking Texoma, Andrea Russell is with Tiffany Brown, the loan department manager at Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union. The Teachers Credit Union has served the Wichita Falls area educators and students for 86 years.

Many people don’t realize that there are many school district students that are eligible for membership to the Teachers Credit Union, and those working part time for the school district are also eligible for membership. In addition, once you become a member, you stay a member for as long as you like. For a full list of membership eligibility, you can go to the Teachers Credit Union website, or you can call them or come in and see them in person.

Also, the Teachers Credit Union has a wonderful rate on a credit card that has an introductory rate of 4.9% APR for the first year of having the credit card. After that year, it reverts to a variable rate depending upon what your credit is. The 4.9% is not determined by your credit rate, so everybody gets that rate for the first year.

To learn more about membership and eligibility, come see Tiffany Brown, the loan department manager at Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union. The Teachers Credit Union is located on the corner of Barnett and Kell in Wichita Falls. They hope to see you soon.