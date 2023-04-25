On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Justin Houston of Union Square Mortgage to talk about how to get assistance with down payments. The down payment can be a big hurdle, and many people worry about it. At Union Square, they are there to help you.

The first step is to put you in the right program with the down payment that you can afford. After that, if you need assistance, there is a local program in the city of Wichita Falls for first time homebuyers or if you haven’t owned a home within the past three years. Also divorced individuals who are taking care of a child or children would qualify. This only applies if the home is in the Wichita Falls city limits.

One of the other qualifications is that you must be able to qualify for the home on your own with no third-party assistance such as gifts from parents or another party. You must also have at least one month of the mortgage payment saved in an account, and the sales price has to be $180,000 or less.

Come and see Justin and others at Union Square Mortgage. They’ll make sure that they send you to the right office and get you with the right people for the best program for you.