On today’s Talking Texoma, Ben Coker is with Ben Robbins at Ace Hardware in Wichita Falls talking about mowers. They have several brands of mowers at Ace Hardware including Eagle, Craftsman, Toro, DeWalt, and Milwaukee handhelds.

And of course, they also carry the Ego mower which is battery powered. Not only are they batter powered, but the same battery can operate a chainsaw, a trimmer, the hedge trimmer, the edger, and the blower. These mowers are quiet and efficient, and you get a good battery life out of them. Ego gas mowers and Stihl mowers and power tools are also available at Ace Hardware. These mowers can be serviced at their store.

At Ace Hardware there are many varieties and things of that nature for your mowers and trimmers. They also have premix fuel ready to go. This will keep your motor running clean. You can order online, pick it up, or have it delivered. At Ace, they’re all about convenience, so you can get in, get out, and get on with your life. Ace is the place for all your hardware needs and beyond.